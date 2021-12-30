Stephens lifts VMI over Wofford 80-73

Jake Stephens had 27 points and 12 rebounds and VMI topped Wofford 80-73 in a Southern Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Stephens shot 11 for 13 from the floor and distributed six assists. Kamdyn Curfman added 21 points for the Keydets.

Trey Bonham scored 11 points and Sean Conway 10 for VMI (8-5).

B.J. Mack had 18 points for the Terriers (8-5). Isaiah Bigelow scored 16 points and had seven rebounds while Morgan Safford scored 15.

