SD police identify woman found dead inside home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Wednesday released the name of the 52-year-old woman found dead inside a home in the Clairemont Mesa West neighborhood.

Lisa Marrs died on Dec. 20, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Responding to a welfare check, police were called to 3600 Mount Abbey Ave. just before 8:30 p.m.

Police found a disoriented 84-year-old man in the home's garage, which was filled with exhaust fumes from a running vehicle, Brown said in a statement. Police identified the man as John Marrs, the homeowner and father of the dead woman.

Police found Lisa Marrs inside the home, which smelled of natural gas, Brown said.

Because of the suspicious nature of Lisa Marrs' death, homicide detectives were called to investigate and are collecting evidence and locating witnesses.

John Marrs, a patrol sergeant and two police officers were treated at a hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, Brown said. The sergeant and two officers were released in good condition, but John Marrs remained at the hospital for further treatment, Brown added.

Although an autopsy was performed, the exact cause of death for Lisa Marrs was not determined, Brown said, adding that foul play is not suspected.

Brown said that Lisa Marrs "had been deceased for some time."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.