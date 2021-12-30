ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Several restaurants affected by Hamilton postponement

By Yoselin Person
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZKxc_0dYolFSC00

Three performances of Hamilton at Shea's Performing Arts Center have been canceled.

Shea's reported breakthrough cases within the company on Tuesday.

The last-minute cancellation has put an extra strain on surrounding restaurants.

"When the shows get canceled, then you start to think about what's next? Businesses are affected, are we going back to curbside?," says the owner of Buffalo Soul, James Alexander.

"If we're going back to curbside that affects a lot of businesses because your bartender, your servers, they're at risk of unemployment especially going into the New Year, so it definitely puts in a lot of fear into us business owners."

Alexander, says his business suffered a lot, and with the show being canceled, it has added more to his business, but he may have a plan.

"One of the plans is promoting a lot more and doing a lot of flash sales and things like that," he says. "In order to generate more walk-ins and more revenue."

Meanwhile, just down the street from Alexander's restaurant, The Pour Taproom Buffalo isn't being affected quite as much.

"People already showed up and paid 25 dollars to park. So they came in and spent some extra time here they normally would have," says co-owner Matt Prime. "But we got a cancellation for reservations tonight, so we'll see what tonight and tomorrow will bring for us."

Prime says it's hard for him to judge what the days will bring.

"Usually, parking is brutal down here on show nights," he says. "Without the show, it would probably be a little bit better."

Even Alexander says the same.

"We definitely suffered a lot as far as our catering business this year, and with the show being canceled, it has been a slow December for us," the owner of Buffalo Soul says.

Both restaurant owners are confident that their business will meet at total capacity coming next year.

Shea's says you'd automatically get a refund if you bought your tickets through Ticketmaster.

If not, you can go to your point of purchase for either a refund or tickets to another show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

2021 was...

No one was specifically asked about the ongoing pandemic, but it was nearly always the main topic of these vaguely prompted conversations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Postponement#Food Drink#Buffalo Soul#The Pour Taproom Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Jay Dref back home after a tour with Sarah Brightman

Jay Dref, the Buffalo born and classically trained singer just returned from a one-month tour with Sarah Brightman. Jay says it was a call from his agent that informed him that he would be sharing the stage with the iconic singer, adding "She is the worlds best soprano, the queen of classical crossover and the original Christine in the phantom of the opera."
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy