Colorado Springs, CO

Driver strikes and kills man on Cimarron Street

By Caitlin Sullivan
 6 days ago
At around 8:30 p.m. a pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian at the 1300 block of Cimarron Street.

The victim was traveling westbound in a Ford Escape on the roadway and transporting a mattress. The mattress fell from his car, and he exited the car and was then struck by the truck traveling in the same direction.

The truck driver, identified as 60 year old Luann Brunkenhoefer, was found to be intoxicated on the scene and was taken into custody by Colorado Springs police on vehicular homicide and DUI. She was booked into El Paso County Jail last night.

Colorado Springs Police recorded this as the 50th traffic fatality in the city. The all time record is 51, which was set last year.
_____

