ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL reveals Week 17 announcers' schedule

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GB5A_0dYol4pS00

The finish line is in sight. The NFL is heading toward Week 17, which means there is one game left in the regular season after this weekend. What announcers will be on the call for what games? There are no Thursday or Saturday games, in case you were wondering.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET Kickoff

Kansas City at Cincinnati, CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Atlanta at Buffalo, FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Tampa Bay at New York Jets, FOX: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore, FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Miami at Tennessee, CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Philadelphia at Washington, FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake

NY Giants at Chicago, CBS: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Jacksonville at New England, CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss

4:05 ET Kickoff

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Houston at San Francisco, CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

4:25 ET Kickoff

Carolina at New Orleans, FOX: Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

Detroit at Seattle, FOX: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olivi

Arizona at Dallas, FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Sunday Night Football: 8:20 ET Kickoff

Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Kathryn Tappen

Monday Night Football, 8:15 ET Kickoff

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Mark Schlereth
Person
Shannon Spake
Person
Jim Nantz
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#Jay Feely#Jets#American Football#Cbs#Shannon Spake Ny Giants#Nbc#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy