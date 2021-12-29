ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two grandmothers spent their Christmas in the hospital after both were violently robbed while out shopping in St. Paul. The crimes happened one day apart, both in broad daylight. Despite their similarities, police don’t believe the two incidents are connected. Judy Stuthman,...

