2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed in a fire at a St. Paul fourplex Wednesday morning — the city’s second fire-related fatality this month.
The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to the building on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood at about 9:44 a.m. after black smoke was reportedly seen pouring out of an upstairs unit.
Firefighters promptly put out the blaze, but found a victim unresponsive inside. After resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful at the scene, the victim was brought to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Officials say the fire doesn’t seem suspicious in nature, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is the fourth fatal fire in St. Paul this year.
