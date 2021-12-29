2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say a suspect is in custody for allegedly killing a man in Frogtown last week, in what marked the city’s 37th homicide of 2021. The man was shot and killed at a home on Blair Avenue and Dale Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 28. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. Police identified the victim as Jarrell Kirk. A 34-year-old man turned himself in on Monday night and is currently in Ramsey County jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. St. Paul saw 38 homicides in 2021, setting the city’s all-time record for homicides in a given year. More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Snow, Heavy Winds Impacting Wednesday Morning Commute Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going? George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot In Houston On New Year’s Day

