Politics

The News-Press

No more Elvis, no more gyrating, Cincinnati firefighters show at the Lani Kai is history

The sandy shenanigans performed during the Greater Cincinnati Firefighters Show at the Lani Kai Island Resort on Fort Myers Beach are permanently kaput, done in by COVID-19. The hard bodies ... mostly ... of the Cincinnati Firefighters show's first responders who danced, gyrated, warbled and carried-on for more than 20 years — in the name of collecting funds for charity, and having some fun — had been absent from the Fort Myers Beach spring break ground-zero hotel since the pandemic reared its ugly head in 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
99.9 KTDY

Anonymous Letter (to Rude Woman at Super 1 Foods)

The world is a much different place since the attack of COVID-19 on the human race. People are more on edge, riddled with anxiety, scared and sometimes just downright rude since the onset of the pandemic. We blame COVID-19 for a lot of things these days, many of which have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
BRONX, NY
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law. The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday. More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.” New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A new program being launched to help veterans in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Using exercise and support a group called Fit First Responders is aiming to help people who have served our country. Fit First Responders is a program that’s been helping police and EMTs in Tulsa since 2015. The organization have already supported over 4,000 people dealing with fitness and trauma on the job. They are now reaching out to help veterans too.
TULSA, OK
FL Radio Group

Area Hospitals Ordered to Stop “Non-Essential” Services

The New York State Department of Health ​updated the impacted hospital determination list to include 40 hospitals ​that have been notified to stop non-essential ​non-urgent elective surgeries after having met the state’s threshold for “high-risk regions” or ​low capacity facilities. On November 26, in preparation for the anticipated COVID-19 winter surge, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order to ensure hospital capacity statewide is able to meet regional needs while maintaining the long-term resiliency of the State’s healthcare infrastructure. The order also enables New York State to quickly acquire and distribute critical supplies to combat the pandemic. The Department issued related Guidance to hospitals on December 3.
ROCHESTER, NY

