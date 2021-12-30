ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve events still on despite COVID, weather concerns

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9GGg_0dYokMsk00

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – After New Year’s Eve 2020 was mostly confined to living rooms across Northeast Tennessee, large New Years’ gatherings are back for 2021.

Despite concerns with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the potential for heavy rain Friday night, two of the largest events in the Tri-Cities plan to carry on.

The Tri-Cities New Years’ Eve Bash hosted by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce kicks of at 9 p.m. at the Meadowview Convention Center.

The indoor event will not enforce strict COVID protocols. No mask or proof of vaccination is required, but some social distancing will be enforced, according to Kingsport Chamber Membership Events Director Stephanie Hernandez.

“Come have a good time and enjoy because it’s been so hard these last two years to actually get out and socialize,” Hernandez said. “The tables – we’ve actually some of them can have 10 people. We’ve cut them down to six.”

The event is the first of its kind hosted by the chamber and will feature a live band, food and a midnight champagne toast.

In Greeneville, Midnight on Main and its ball drop will be held in-person after going virtual last year. There are no protocols for that event either, but it is held mostly outside.

Greeneville leaders announce Midnight on Main to ring in New Year

Town of Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose said attendees should consider the usual COVID procedures if planning to attend.

“If you feel sick, stay home. If you’re not vaccinated, you might want to consider wearing a mask,” Rose said.

Rain is expected in Greeneville on Friday night, but Rose said the event will carry on as expected, so you might want to bring an umbrella.

She said many ball drops in years past were held in poor weather.

“We’ve had this event with snow on the ground. We’ve had this event in freezing rain, in rain. We won’t stop.”

Downtown Greeneville will host activities for all ages, many of which are free, including a kids play area, movies, live music, and the annual ball drop at midnight.

To purchase tickets for the Tri-Cities New Years Bash, you can follow this link . Hernandez said tickets will be unavailable after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

