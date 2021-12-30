ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Jaffe, co-founder of Preservation Hall, dies

By Associated Press
KATC News
 6 days ago
The woman who co-founded Preservation Hall in New Orleans has died. Sandra Jaffe and her husband introduced countless people to jazz music in the intimate French Quarter venue.

Their son, Ben Jaffe, said on the hall's Facebook page that Sandra Jaffe died on Monday.

News outlets report that she was 83.

Sandra and Allan Jaffe were jazz fans in their 20s when they stopped in New Orleans in 1960.

They helped organize impromptu concerts at a French Quarter gallery.

The owner eventually offered them the space to continue the concerts more formally, and Preservation Hall was born.

Ben Jaffe is now creative director of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

