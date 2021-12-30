ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts on how to protect children from COVID-19

By Megan Abundis
 6 days ago
Child health experts say omicron is showing the extreme ability to infect others.

And while it may be presenting with mild symptoms, they say for young kids, it could end differently.

“Everything is indicating that we are heading into, not through already, into a significant surge,” said Kristin Sohl, American Academy of Pediatrics.

Experts are preparing for the surge to not slow down.

“We are kind of bracing for this expectation over the next few weeks that it’s going to get worse,” said Dr. Angela Myers, division director of infectious diseases at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Children’s Mercy says it's already seen the increase of positive COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Last week, Myers says it was the highest number of kid cases they’ve ever had — the largest jump in those under two years old — whether it's high fevers lasting longer or kids presenting with respiratory issues.

“Our pediatric floors in mid-Missouri are full,” Sohl said.

Myers suggests vaccination as a way to protect children.

“The best thing we can do is vaccinate everybody around that child in kind of a cocooning way so we can prevent disease in them,” Myers said.

They also say the flu should be on parents' radar. Children’s Mercy recorded more than 200 flu cases this week, 150 last week and 60 cases two weeks ago.

“It’s going to be a tricky time because we obviously want kids in school,” Sohl said. “But we are seeing so many people sick I’m not sure what that’s going to mean in the next one or two weeks.”

Both experts say now is the time to think about precautions before holiday gatherings and before kids head back to school next week.

“If your kid is into sports or basketball, wrestling, indoor sports, I would think seriously about getting your kid vaccinated so they don’t have to miss out on games or practice,” Myers said.

Myers and Sohl suggest actively monitoring community transmission, getting everyone in the family vaccinated and boosted, doing outdoor activities and wearing a mask in school.

“Even though this version of the virus appears to be causing more mild infection than previous strains, it still can cause severe infections, especially [in] those who are unvaccinated,” Myers said. “The people in the hospital are unvaccinated — whether you be a kid or adult, it doesn’t matter.”

With mask policies differing in schools, the experts encourage parents to have a conversation with their kids and explain how it’s the best way to stay protected and not miss out on school.

“Even if my child were to get infected, ‘No big deal, it's going to be mild,’ that may be true, but they are still at risk to have the inflammatory syndrome after infection,” Myers said. “So, I would urge people to think about that. There’s nothing we can do to prevent it, and it can have some long-term effects.”

Related
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Basketball#Child Health#Omicron#Children#Mercy Hospital
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

When, Exactly, Will Toddlers and Infants Get the COVID Vaccine?

For weeks, experts have been telling parents in the U.S. to expect a low-dose Pfizer COVID vaccine for children under age 5 to become available by the end of the year or in early 2022. But new trial results show an inadequate immune response in many of these children. This means the timeline of vaccine availability for this age group has been pushed back significantly.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
