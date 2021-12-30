Mission Viejo Man Pleads Not Guilty to Sunglasses Thefts

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 35-year-old Mission Viejo man pleaded not guilty today to stealing thousands of dollars worth of Oakley sunglasses from a Lake Forest store while working there.

Esdras Joel LagunasHernandez pleaded not guilty to a felony count of grand theft by employee at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and was ordered to return to court Jan. 12 for a pretrial hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Co-defendant Gilbert Jabrica Baldovino, 63, pleaded guilty April 20 to a felony count of receiving stolen property and was placed on two years of formal probation. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to pay $1,000 monthly to Luxottica Retail for 44 months, according to court records.

LagunasHernandez was charged in the criminal complaint, which was filed Feb. 9, but wasn't arrested until Tuesday, according to court records.