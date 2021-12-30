ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Mission Viejo Man Pleads Not Guilty to Sunglasses Thefts

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTZVK_0dYojmbJ00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 35-year-old Mission Viejo man pleaded not guilty today to stealing thousands of dollars worth of Oakley sunglasses from a Lake Forest store while working there.

Esdras Joel LagunasHernandez pleaded not guilty to a felony count of grand theft by employee at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and was ordered to return to court Jan. 12 for a pretrial hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Co-defendant Gilbert Jabrica Baldovino, 63, pleaded guilty April 20 to a felony count of receiving stolen property and was placed on two years of formal probation. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to pay $1,000 monthly to Luxottica Retail for 44 months, according to court records.

LagunasHernandez was charged in the criminal complaint, which was filed Feb. 9, but wasn't arrested until Tuesday, according to court records.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Oakley, CA
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Lake Forest, CA
KFI AM 640

One Dead in Pico Rivera Shooting

Deputies were called at 12:44 a.m. to the 9500 block of Telegraph Road, where they found the victim lying in front of a business at a strip mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
PICO RIVERA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Oakley Sunglasses#The Harbor Justice Center#Luxottica Retail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy