Oostburg, WI

Port Washington delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Oostburg 58-50

By Sports Desk
 6 days ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Port Washington nabbed it to nudge past Oostburg 58-50 on December 29 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

Port Washington’s offense jumped to a 58-50 lead over Oostburg at the half.

The Pirates opened with a 24-23 advantage over the Flying Dutchmen through the first half.

