What To Know About Baby Congestion

Before pregnancy, you could probably count on one hand the number of times you said the word “placenta.” Once you’re pregnant, the placenta becomes an organ about which you and your healthcare providers will have countless conversations. The placenta gives your baby oxygen and needed nourishment. And while it’s affixed to the wall of the uterus, it can take different positions: It can position itself on the sides, the back, or the front. The placenta can also sit at the top or bottom of the uterus. When your placenta sits at the front of your uterus, it’s called an anterior placenta. And, in general, an anterior placenta is nothing to be alarmed about.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO