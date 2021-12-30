Wind Point The Prairie routs Kenosha Tremper 60-37

Wind Point The Prairie didn’t tinker around with Kenosha Tremper. A 60-37 result offered a strong testament in the win column for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 29.

In recent action on December 17, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Kenosha St Joseph and Kenosha Tremper took on Milwaukee Ronald Reagan on December 15 at Kenosha Tremper High School. For more, click here.

