Wauwatosa East escapes close call with Port Washington 50-45

Wauwatosa East posted a tight 50-45 win over Port Washington in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Wauwatosa East fought to a 50-45 halftime margin at Port Washington’s expense.

The Pirates showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-20 advantage over the Red Raiders as the first half ended.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.