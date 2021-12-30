ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Defensive dominance: University School of Milwaukee stymies Detroit Lakes 7-0

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 6 days ago

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in University School of Milwaukee’s 7-0 beating of Detroit Lakes for a Minnesota girls hockey victory on December 29.

Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first and second periods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0dYoiHOh00

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Greenfield engulfs Milwaukee Lutheran in flames 89-49

Greenfield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Milwaukee Lutheran 89-49 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 4. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
GREENFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Lutheran rolls like thunder over Hilbert 58-25

Manitowoc Lutheran left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Hilbert 58-25 in Wisconsin girls basketball on January 4. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Shorewood records sound decision over Greenfield Whitnall 61-56

With little to no wiggle room, Shorewood nosed past Greenfield Whitnall 61-56 on January 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
SHOREWOOD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Minnesota State
Milwaukee County, WI
Education
Racine County, WI
Sports
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Racine, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Sports
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
Racine County Eye

Too wild to tame: Oak Creek topples Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 42-28

Oak Creek dumped Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 42-28 on January 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
OAK CREEK, WI
Racine County Eye

New Berlin West topples Brown Deer 54-51

New Berlin West didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Brown Deer 54-51 in Wisconsin girls basketball on January 4. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Racine County Eye

Sussex Hamilton severs Wauwatosa East’s hopes 66-54

Sussex Hamilton grabbed a 66-54 victory at the expense of Wauwatosa East in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 4. In recent action on December 30, Sussex Hamilton faced off against Oshkosh West and Wauwatosa East took on Port Washington on December 29 at Port Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
WAUWATOSA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Lakes 7 0#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Tough tussle: Waukesha North steps past Fort Atkinson 53-50

Waukesha North broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Fort Atkinson 53-50 in Wisconsin girls basketball on January 4. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy