Colorado Springs, CO

Pedestrian killed in crash on westbound Highway 24

By KRDO News
 6 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police with the Gold Hill division confirm a serious crash left a pedestrian dead on Highway 24 Wednesday night, on December 29th.

According to police, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about 8 p.m. about a crash on Highway 24 near 14th St.

At 9:10 p.m., CSPD announced westbound Cimarron/Highway 24 at 8th St. was closed. Police told KRDO a vehicle was driving westbound on Highway 24 when a mattress came off of the vehicle. The person stopped and went to retrieve the mattress. Police say that's when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling westbound.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and was ultimately arrested for a DUI.

Police weren't able to confirm the status of the victim as of Wednesday night. KRDO was able to contact the CSPD Gold Hill Division, to confirm the pedestrian fatality.

The road was reopened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Pedestrian killed in crash on westbound Highway 24

Colorado Springs, CO
