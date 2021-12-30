Holiday Hoops Tournament scores for Wednesday, December 29
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There was a flurry of holiday tournament basketball action Wednesday involving our Rockford area boys and girls teams. Here’s a look at the final results from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
Boys Hinsdale Holiday Tournament
Auburn 76 Morton 47 (Agee scores 21, Knights now 12-3)
Boys Effingham Christmas Tournament
Dixon 66 Belvidere 28
Boys Collinsville Holiday Classic
Rockford East 77 Belville Althoff Cathloic 55 (Jefferson 25 points, 7 of 11 three-pointers)
Boys Pekin Holiday Classic
Washington 53 Boylan 46
Boys State Farm Holiday Classic (Bloomington)
Sacred Heart-Griffin 67 Rockford Lutheran 33
Bloomington Central Catholic 50 Winnebago 48
Normal University 70 Harlem 54
Rock Falls 44 Providence St. Mel 37
Quincy Notre Dame 57 East Dubuque 45
Kankakee McNamara 50 East Dubuque 38
Boys Chuck Dayton Tournament (DeKalb)
Belvidere North 55 LaSalle-Peru 22 (Andre 24 points)
Freeport 65 DeKalb JV 53
Huntley 65 DeKalb 45
Guilford 43 Plainfield East 37
Boys Eastland Tournament
Pecatonica 65 Byron 50
South Beloit 62 Eastland 55 OT
South Beloit 52 Sherrard 37
Galena 45 Forreston 30
Girls State Farm Classic (Bloomington)
Rockford Lutheran 62 Stanford Olympic 56
Bloomington CC 61 Rockford Lutheran 53
Winnebago 57 Normal University 34
Rock Falls 55 Annawan 32
Girls Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament
Dixon 48 Stillman Valley 44 (championship game, Dixon now 17-1)
Dixon 52 Byron 43 (semifinal game)
Eastland 61 Newman 14
Rockford Christian 53 Alleman 14
Aurora Central Catholic 51 Rockford Christian 46
Aurora Central Catholic 48 Oregon 24
AREA GIRLS
Sycamore 63 Oswego East 46 (Sycamore 12-0)
