Forecast: Gloomy, but mild remainder of 2021

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Drizzle and some spot showers will continue overnight. Technical Discussion: Clouds Stick Around For Today...

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Potential Winter Storm Forecast for the Northeast

During the next couple of days, an active weather pattern will continue to transport precipitation from the Pacific into the northern section of the nation, while frigid air from western Canada attempts to filter into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Mild break then more cold and snow

*** 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Thursday for another round of snow. It remains in effect into Friday due to expected bitterly cold Arctic air. ***. Tonight mostly clear, temperatures will only fall to around 40 degrees because of that southerly wind. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and milder...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Channel 25

Mild Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It has been warming up a bit across Central Texas, but we are tracking another cold front that will arrive Thursday. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs Wednesday will rise into the low to mid 60s as a weak front slides into the area.
Eyewitness News

Icy conditions lead to school and road closures, delays

(WFSB) - Icy conditions led to road and school delays and closures on Wednesday morning. Drivers were greeted with freezing rain that left a coating of ice on roads across the state. School districts announced delays. Some of them switched to full closures. See the entire list here. Simsbury Public...
SIMSBURY, CT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild mid week, but more wet weather is ahead

Skies have cleared a bit overnight, and temperatures are slightly warmer for the start of your Wednesday. Low pressure that brought our recent round of rain and snow is off to our northeast and will continue to bring a slight chance for light showers to our northern zones through the day today, but most of our region will stay dry. High pressure building into northern California from the Eastern Pacific will result in mostly dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures today and Thursday. The best chance for showers will be from Shasta County to the north Wednesday, with very little chance of any light rain actually hitting the ground to the south. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through your Wednesday, and areas of daytime fog will be possible across our region. Temperatures are starting out mild and relatively warm Wednesday morning. Valley areas are in the 40's to lower 50's, foothill areas are in the upper 30's to mid 40's, and mountain areas are in the 30's to low 40's to start the day. Winds will not be as strong today, with most areas seeing sustained winds out of the south to 10mph. Slightly stronger winds will be possible in the Sierra, where sustained winds out of the southwest are expected to reach 15mph, and gusts to 25mph are possible through the day. High temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer than the last few days on Wednesday afternoon. Valley areas will range from 53 to 58 degrees, while foothill areas top out in the lower 40's to lower 50's, and most mountain areas end up in the 40's this afternoon.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: An icy mix possible this morning, then an accumulating snow on the way!

Clouds have increased since midnight and we're expecting some spotty areas of light rain/drizzle becoming likely toward daybreak and for the morning commute. With temperatures at or near freezing inland, at the onset, conditions could become slick (especially on untreated surfaces across interior CT). Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for much of inland CT through this morning.
CONNECTICUT STATE

