Forecast: Gloomy, but mild remainder of 2021

Skies have cleared a bit overnight, and temperatures are slightly warmer for the start of your Wednesday. Low pressure that brought our recent round of rain and snow is off to our northeast and will continue to bring a slight chance for light showers to our northern zones through the day today, but most of our region will stay dry. High pressure building into northern California from the Eastern Pacific will result in mostly dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures today and Thursday. The best chance for showers will be from Shasta County to the north Wednesday, with very little chance of any light rain actually hitting the ground to the south. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through your Wednesday, and areas of daytime fog will be possible across our region. Temperatures are starting out mild and relatively warm Wednesday morning. Valley areas are in the 40's to lower 50's, foothill areas are in the upper 30's to mid 40's, and mountain areas are in the 30's to low 40's to start the day. Winds will not be as strong today, with most areas seeing sustained winds out of the south to 10mph. Slightly stronger winds will be possible in the Sierra, where sustained winds out of the southwest are expected to reach 15mph, and gusts to 25mph are possible through the day. High temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer than the last few days on Wednesday afternoon. Valley areas will range from 53 to 58 degrees, while foothill areas top out in the lower 40's to lower 50's, and most mountain areas end up in the 40's this afternoon.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO