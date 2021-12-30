SHG Blows Away Rockford Lutheran To Advance To State Farm Classic Championship

Jake Hamilton led Sacred Heart Griffin to a running clock win over visiting Glenwood 67-35 on Tuesday night to move the Cyclones to 7-0 in Central State Eight conference action. Hamilton had 16, KeShon Singleton added 13 and Zack Hawkinson had 11. SHG travels to MacArthur on Friday night.
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got boys basketball and girls basketball for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Seth Doss came up big down the stretch and in extra time to power the home team Southeast Spartans to a 63-60 win over MacArthur in Central State Eight action on Tuesday evening. MacArthur was previously unbeaten in CS8 action was without starting guard Jabryn Anderson, and will host 7-0 in conference Sacred Heart Griffin on Friday night. Southeast will head to Rochester on Friday night.
With over 40 basketball games and a wrestling tournament with 58 teams, the Big Nasty this week is jam packed full of slams, blocks, swats, collisions, dunks and so much more of what our cameras caught last week. The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty Information – *Those appearing in...
Springfield High hosted Rochester in Central State Eight action on Tuesday night. The Senators improve to 7-0 in conference play with a 58-46 victory. Kaleah Toran had 24 points in the victory while Emma Scheffler added 11 with 3 threes. Kaylen Reed led the Rockets with 21 points while Emma Dixon had 11.
HOUSTON – Concordia Lutheran has continued its hot start to the year and did so in the 2021 Houston Private School Classic last week at Second Baptist School. The Crusaders rattled off five wins, including John Cooper (98-74), Lutheran South Academy (79-45), Westbury Christian (93-78) and capped the tournament with a 66-47 victory over Grace Christian Academy to win the Gold Bracket.
Bob Hendrickson has a special place in Grand Rapids area high school boys basketball history as well as the hearts of the Ottawa Hills community. Mr. Hendrickson coached the Ottawa Hills boys basketball team to consecutive Class A state championships in 1968 and 1969. The only other Grand Rapids coach who has guided a boys team to back-to-back titles in the 52 years that have followed was Kevin VanEngen, whose Covenant Christian Chargers won championships in 1993-94.
The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship game after beating the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. Even though Hard Rock Stadium was mostly filled with Wolverine fans, it was the Georgia Bulldogs that dominated on the field. The offensive MVP was quarterback Stetson Bennett and the defensive MVP […]
