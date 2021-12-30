SHG Blows Away Rockford Lutheran To Advance To State Farm Classic Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship game after beating the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. Even though Hard Rock Stadium was mostly filled with Wolverine fans, it was the Georgia Bulldogs that dominated on the field. The offensive MVP was quarterback Stetson Bennett and the defensive MVP […] The post Photo Gallery: Georgia advances to CFP National Championship appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO