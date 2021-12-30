ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHG Blows Away Rockford Lutheran To Advance To State Farm Classic Championship

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive third quarter powered Sacred Heart Griffin to a...

channel1450.com

Cyclones Tune Up Titans In Prep For Trip To MacArthur

Jake Hamilton led Sacred Heart Griffin to a running clock win over visiting Glenwood 67-35 on Tuesday night to move the Cyclones to 7-0 in Central State Eight conference action. Hamilton had 16, KeShon Singleton added 13 and Zack Hawkinson had 11. SHG travels to MacArthur on Friday night.
BASKETBALL
channel1450.com

Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: January 3

The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got boys basketball and girls basketball for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
NBA
channel1450.com

Southeast Wins Overtime Thriller Against MacArthur

Seth Doss came up big down the stretch and in extra time to power the home team Southeast Spartans to a 63-60 win over MacArthur in Central State Eight action on Tuesday evening. MacArthur was previously unbeaten in CS8 action was without starting guard Jabryn Anderson, and will host 7-0 in conference Sacred Heart Griffin on Friday night. Southeast will head to Rochester on Friday night.
ROCHESTER, IL
#State Farm#Shg#Sacred Heart#Clock#Cyclone#The State Farm Classic#Rockford Lutheran#El Paso Gridley
channel1450.com

The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: January 2

With over 40 basketball games and a wrestling tournament with 58 teams, the Big Nasty this week is jam packed full of slams, blocks, swats, collisions, dunks and so much more of what our cameras caught last week. The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty Information – *Those appearing in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Photo Gallery: Concordia Lutheran wins Gold Bracket of Houston Private School Classic

HOUSTON – Concordia Lutheran has continued its hot start to the year and did so in the 2021 Houston Private School Classic last week at Second Baptist School. The Crusaders rattled off five wins, including John Cooper (98-74), Lutheran South Academy (79-45), Westbury Christian (93-78) and capped the tournament with a 66-47 victory over Grace Christian Academy to win the Gold Bracket.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Mr. Ottawa Hills, state championship winning coach Bob Hendrickson passes away

Bob Hendrickson has a special place in Grand Rapids area high school boys basketball history as well as the hearts of the Ottawa Hills community. Mr. Hendrickson coached the Ottawa Hills boys basketball team to consecutive Class A state championships in 1968 and 1969. The only other Grand Rapids coach who has guided a boys team to back-to-back titles in the 52 years that have followed was Kevin VanEngen, whose Covenant Christian Chargers won championships in 1993-94.
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
TheAtlantaVoice

Photo Gallery: Georgia advances to CFP National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship game after beating the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. Even though Hard Rock Stadium was mostly filled with Wolverine fans, it was the Georgia Bulldogs that dominated on the field. The offensive MVP was quarterback Stetson Bennett and the defensive MVP […] The post Photo Gallery: Georgia advances to CFP National Championship appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE

