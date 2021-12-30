DEEP hosts ‘First Day Hikes’ on New Year’s Day
Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is hoping you’ll put down your devices and head outside for the New Year.
It is once again hosting a number of “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day.
This year, there will be both in-person and self-guided hikes, along with other similar programs at state parks and forests across the state.
DEEP has special COVID policies in place to keep people safe.
Click here to learn about hikes near where you live.
