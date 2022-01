TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 is excited to welcome Clint Boone and Megan Gold to the team! Meteorologist Travis Meyer gave them both a warm welcome, Monday at 4. You'll be able to see Megan Gold's forecasts on Saturday and Sunday during Six in the Morning and Clint Boone will be with us on the weekends and the evenings.

