ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother shares message to others after losing two children to COVID-19

By Jacob Kittilstad, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgLDy_0dYogf1v00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. ( WDAF ) – The CDC’s decision to shorten COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods is drawing criticism from some medical experts. Monday’s action cut isolation times in half, from 10 days to five days, for people infected with COVID-19 but showing no symptoms.

The federal decision is happening as hospitalizations are rising. As of Tuesday, the University of Kansas Hospital had 88 COVID-19 patients. Two of those patients are fully vaccinated, according to the hospital’s figures.

So there remains some concern on the decision to scale back on quarantines as some families struggle through the pandemic they see as clearly not over.

CDC lowers estimate of omicron prevalence in US

Jacquetta Hyzer knows this firsthand.

Her youngest son, Troy, was known best for calling her home in Independence, Missouri, every morning. Hyzer said they are well-remembered conversations.

“‘Momma, did you go to the gym? I seen you on Facebook. I’m so proud of you. And you keep going to the gym,'” Hyzer mimicked, recalling a common conversation from pre-pandemic times.

“I talked with him the morning before he passed and he did pass at his home. Alone. He was by himself,” Hyzer said.

“His wife was in the hospital with COVID,” said Yvonne Smith, Hyzer’s daughter.

“He said ‘Oh, I got to be strong for the wife,'” Hyzer said. “And it was like, you got to be strong for yourself. And he said, ‘It’s all right momma’ or ‘Mother.’ He always called me mother. And he said ‘It’s alright, mother I’m going to be alright. Then…I lost him.”

On Tuesday, the phone rang about another one of Hyzer’s children, her daughter, Yvette.

“She went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. She went into the ICU,” Hyzer said. “I got the call right at 7 a.m. this morning that she was gone. It really hurts my heart and makes me so mad at my daughter right now. I am mad at Yvette.”

Hyzer explains that Yvette was unvaccinated. She says she tried to get her daughter to get the shot because of her “several medical conditions.”

“Her doctor let us go in and see her on Christmas Day, which was such a blessing to me because I didn’t get to be with my son at all. I never got to see him,” Hyzer said, reflecting on Troy’s death, also from COVID-19, four months to the day before Yvette’s death.

“I just feel like parts of me are gone,” Smith said. “And I don’t know that I’m going to be enough for my momma. I’m worried about my momma.”

Smith, the middle child, is now an only child. She said she is facing frustration over skepticism within her family.

“It makes me angry. Because this will kill you. It is real. Very real. And even my three children, they won’t get the vaccine neither. And they’re grown so I can’t make them but…don’t you get it?” Smith said. “What’s it going to take for you to get it?”

Smith has a visible port in her arm where she receives dialysis, a part of her continuing treatment for Leukemia.

She said she’s dealing with the pain in her family, and although she’s vaccinated, there are continuing fears about rising case numbers in the community working through this new change in isolation recommendations from the CDC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Nashville News Hub

“He was the fittest, healthiest person I know”, Anti-vaxxer said he wished he had been vaccinated before he died after suffering from an infection and organ failure after contracting COVID-19

According to reports, before going onto a ventilator in hospital, the 42-year-old rock climber and bodybuilder told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. Unfortunately, he died in intensive care after suffering from an infection and organ failure. The 42-year-old father sent a message to his twin sister saying “don’t let them give up on me” shortly before he died after contracting Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weather#University Of Kansas#Omicron#St Mary S Hospital#Icu
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
First Coast News

Toddler's fuzzy hair raises awareness about rare genetic condition

ATLANTA — A few months ago, toddler Locklan Samples' parents started to notice something. The child's hair was growing upwards, completely untamable and extra soft. Now the family is raising awareness for a rare genetic disorder. Locklan Samples' Instagram page, uncombable locks, has gained significant attention. Taking notice of...
KIDS
blackchronicle.com

Black Woman Who Received First COVID-19 Shot In US Now A Vaccine Activist

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,” said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’. Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Alabama Baby Born in Family’s Driveway

SMITHS STATION, AL (WRBL) – One Smiths Station family has quite the story to tell as they welcomed their baby girl.  At 39 weeks and three days, Baby Evie, made plans to enter the world, plans a little different from what mom and dad anticipated. 7-pounds and 7-ounces, on December 7th, Baby Evie Eiland made […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Mom born with double uterus delivers hospital's youngest baby

Within the first couple weeks of finding out she was pregnant, Megan Phipps noticed something was off. Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys, or double uterus, a rare condition where a woman has two cervixes and two uteruses, according to the Mayo Clinic. Phipps has two older children whom she said she carried in her right uterus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy