ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Women’s college basketball: Bethany returns from holiday break with loss to Washburn

By Alec Ausmus
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8B2I_0dYofhlA00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bethany College women’s basketball team returned from a long holiday break with a 71-50 loss to Washburn University at Lee Arena Wednesday night.

The Swedes scored the first bucket of the game, but Washburn responded with a 9-0 scoring run and never looked back on their way to their fourth win of the season.

11 different players scored for Bethany, Autumn Garrett led the Swedes with 10 points.

To view a box score, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Texas overpowers COVID-depleted K-State, defeat Wildcats 70-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the sports world, teams from the high school level all the way to professional sports are playing with patchwork rosters and makeshift coaching staffs. Unfortunately, the Kansas State University Wildcats (K-State) men’s basketball team is not immune, and with the team down to seven […]
TEXAS STATE
KSN News

No. 6 Kansas opens conference play with win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNW) – The No. 6 Jayhawks opened Big 12 play with a road win over the Cowboys in Stillwater Tuesday night,74-63, extending their season winning streak to eight games. Despite a troubling first half, the Jayhawks battled back behind a team-high 17 points from senior forward David McCormack, who came off the bench […]
STILLWATER, OK
KSN News

Kansas State and Deuce run past LSU

HOUSTON, Tex. (KSNW) – Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, a sophomore, ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another in the Wildcats 42-20 win in the Texas Bowl, Tuesday night. Senior QB Skylar Thompson threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson missed the final game of the regular season with an […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Basketball#Weather#Sports#Ksnw#Swedes#Ksn Tv
KSN News

K-State holds pep rally in Houston before Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KSNT) – Kansas State football held a pep rally at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston on Monday before the team takes on LSU in the Texas Bowl. Wildcat fans poured in from many different states. Guest speakers included the Texas Bowl GM, the head of the K-State Alumni Association, coach Chris Klieman and […]
HOUSTON, TX
KSN News

Thompson to lead Kansas State against LSU in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. LSU interim coach Brad Davis won’t say who will start at QB for the Tigers. Myles Brennan is injured and Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M. Freshman Garrett Nussmeier was listed […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas and Louisiana senators place friendly bet ahead of Texas Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are in Houston, Texas, to take on the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and Senator Roger Marshall put some faith in K-State by placing a friendly bet with senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana. The bet between the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Topeka, KS
Basketball
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
KSN News

Local musician passes away after long battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local musician and entertainer Steve Downey passed away quietly in his home in Wichita on Nov. 15, 2021, after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 69 years old. Steve is survived by many, including but not limited to: his wife Debra (Dee) Downey, daughters Kelsi Kay and Jenny Collier, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former west Wichita Kmart will become furniture superstore

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The former Kmart store on West Kellogg will have a new occupant. Wichita Furniture & Mattress will open its second location in the fall of this year. The former 105,000 square foot Kmart store will undergo renovation. The new location will add more than 60 local jobs. Additional employees will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy