Women’s college basketball: Bethany returns from holiday break with loss to Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bethany College women’s basketball team returned from a long holiday break with a 71-50 loss to Washburn University at Lee Arena Wednesday night.

The Swedes scored the first bucket of the game, but Washburn responded with a 9-0 scoring run and never looked back on their way to their fourth win of the season.

11 different players scored for Bethany, Autumn Garrett led the Swedes with 10 points.

To view a box score, click here .

