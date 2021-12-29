Johns Hopkins Bayview Activates Crisis Standards Of Care Protocols

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Havre de Grace, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include reducing surgical volumes by at least 20 percent and closing off the hospital to most visitors. For the safety of our patients and staff, no visitors are currently permitted at Harford Memorial. Exceptions only for: end-of-life/hospice; care partners for those with disabilities; approved faith-based visitors, and those asked by clinical team to assist in discharge planning. pic.twitter.com/X3s5k1E5Jv — UM UCH (@UpperChesapeake) December 28, 2021 “It’s important our community understands the reality of what our hospitals are currently experiencing, how that may impact their care, and—most importantly—what steps they can take to help reduce additional burden on our hospitals,” said Marcy Austin, Interim Health Officer at Harford County Health Department UM HMH is now the third University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) hospital to declare CSC, along with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

