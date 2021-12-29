ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Johns Hopkins Bayview Activates Crisis Standards Of Care Protocols

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins Health System on Wednesday night announced it has activated Crisis Standards of Care Protocols amid rapidly rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. JHBMC said in December, it saw a 360% increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest increase the...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

scotteblog.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine Urges People Not to Go to Emergency Rooms for COVID Testing

Emergency staff ask for help prioritizing care for patients with urgent or emerging medical needs. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus quickly spreads throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region, Johns Hopkins Medicine reminds those seeking COVID-19 testing that emergency rooms are for emergencies only. Seeking testing at an emergency room — without an urgent or emerging medical need — diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.
Daily Voice

Another Maryland County Announces Indoor Mask Mandate

Masks will be required indoors at all public facilities in Anne Arundel County starting Dec. 31, according to the county executive's office. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order #56 that mandates all public facilities require patrons, guests, and staff to wear masks while indoors. The order goes...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Three Maryland Counties Run Out Of Rapid Tests; Here’s Where To Get Tested

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland counties on Tuesday announced they are clean out of rapid COVID-19 tests as people rush to get tested amid a surge in cases. The surge, propelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, led to record positivity and hospitalizations in Maryland. As of Tuesday morning, the percentage of people testing positive is 17.58%, and hospitalizations topped 1,800.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick County reaches decision on mask mandate

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After six long hours of discussion and public comment, the Frederick Board of Health voted to institute a local mask mandate. The new mandate took effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The mandate now requires anyone five years old and older to wear a face covering in public indoor spaces, in the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

The Worst Part Of The Pandemic May Have Begun For Maryland

That’s according to Governor Larry Hogan. Annapolis, Md (NS) – Governor Larry Hogan believes we may be entering the worst part of the COVID pandemic. Last week, Maryland set a record for coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state at over 2,000. Hogan joined CNN’s “State of the Union”...
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Antiviral Medication Arrive In Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland officials say they’ve gotten the first load of two new antiviral medicines that may guard people with Covid-19 from becoming seriously ill or dying. The Maryland Department of Health said the drugs, called Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are given to infected patients in pill form over five days. A medical trial has estimated that Paxlovid is 88% effective at warding off hospitalization or death. The FDA authorized it last month for emergency use in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections. Molnupiravir also got FDA approval. A medical trial of about 1,400 people found that it reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death by about 30%.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland Department of Health now offering COVID-19 antiviral pills

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced they will now be offering two FDA-authorized COVID-19 pills. Starting Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, MDH will be distributing the two newly authorized antiviral oral pills: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir to congregate-care facilities, local health clinics, and other health care providers across the state. These prescription pill […]
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

STATE OF EMERGENCY| Gov. Hogan declares emergency actions due to COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on January 4, 2022. The news conference comes as cases for COVID-19 surge and testing for the virus became troublesome. Governor Hogan said, “Last summer we were able to transition from the crisis phase” to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Response To COVID-19

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 3,000 in Maryland and predicted to continue climbing, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to combat the public health crisis. Hogan also signed a pair of executive orders—the first empowering the Maryland Department of Health to regulate...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Maryland, Virginia Hospitals Strained by COVID-19 Say Don't Go to ER for Virus Tests

Hospital emergency rooms in Maryland and Virginia are scrambling to help rising numbers of people seriously ill with COVID-19 — and imploring people to go elsewhere for virus tests or help with mild symptoms. University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center says it is moving to crisis standards of...
WDVM 25

Maryland sees worst coronavirus metrics of entire pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Despite nearly two years’ worth of knowledge gained throughout the pandemic, the state of Maryland is in a worse spot now in terms of virus metrics than in March 2020. Toward the end of December, daily cases shot up to previously-unseen highs. Before the current surge, the previous case record was […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards Of Care

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Havre de Grace, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include reducing surgical volumes by at least 20 percent and closing off the hospital to most visitors. For the safety of our patients and staff, no visitors are currently permitted at Harford Memorial. Exceptions only for: end-of-life/hospice; care partners for those with disabilities; approved faith-based visitors, and those asked by clinical team to assist in discharge planning. pic.twitter.com/X3s5k1E5Jv — UM UCH (@UpperChesapeake) December 28, 2021 “It’s important our community understands the reality of what our hospitals are currently experiencing, how that may impact their care, and—most importantly—what steps they can take to help reduce additional burden on our hospitals,” said Marcy Austin, Interim Health Officer at Harford County Health Department UM HMH is now the third University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) hospital to declare CSC, along with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
cbslocal.com

Maryland School Districts At Odds On Approach To COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools sent home a letter to parents. Classes will resume in person on Monday as planned. “As long as everyone is keeping an eye on it and protecting each other, I think that’s the way to go right now,” said Robert Wilson, a parent.
MARYLAND STATE

