Mini warm up on the way

By Lori Pinson
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Thursday, temperatures begin to rise above normal...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Windy Wednesday

An approaching low pressure system brings gusty wind for Wednesday and the threat of light snow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
fox2detroit.com

Windy Wednesday with Snow

Expect a windy go of things this afternoon and evening with gusts over 40 mph at times. Additionally, snow showers are expected with minor accumulations possible. Wind chill temperatures at times will hover in the single digits overnight.
fox2detroit.com

Single Digit Wind Chills

Falling temperatures Wednesday coupled with gusty winds will produce wind chill readings in the single digits. Light snow will overspread the state. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
Mysuncoast.com

Warming up through the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a chilly start Tuesday morning temperatures warmed up quickly into the mid 70′s for everyone and turned out to be a really nice afternoon. Wednesday morning look for mostly fair skies to start the day and it will be warmer with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s near the beaches.
SARASOTA, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WALB 10

Warming up as rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with plenty of sunshine and much milder temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken which keeps lows in the 40s therefore not as cold. Wednesday. morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and more seasonal low-mid 60s. The warming trend continues through Thursday while rain...
ALBANY, GA

