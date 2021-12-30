Waterford’s convoy passes East Troy 44-26

Waterford dumped East Troy 44-26 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 29.

In recent action on December 22, Waterford faced off against Stoughton and East Troy took on Evansville on December 21 at East Troy High School. For a full recap, click here.

