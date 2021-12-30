ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Jayhawks remain undefeated in Allen Fieldhouse this season

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7uxN_0dYoco7I00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Nevada made the trip to Lawrence on short notice, but the Jayhawks sent them home quickly.

KU men’s basketball beat the Wolf pack 88-61 Wednesday night, keeping the Jayhawks perfect at home this season.

Washburn wins three in a row

Kansas (10-1) lead the entire game. David McCormack’s free throw opened the game, and the Jayhawks went up 8-0 before Nevada scored its first points.

Redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. had a career-high 14 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting. Christian Braun finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The win extends KU’s streak to six in a row. It also made the Jayhawks 10-1 or better for the ninth time in head coach Bill Self’s 19 seasons.

Next, Kansas hosts George Mason on Saturday to fill in for TCU. Tickets purchased for the TCU game are still good.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball flips the script at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK. (KSNT) – The Cowboys have been KU’s kryptonite in recent years, but the Jayhawks changed that Tuesday night. KU beat Oklahoma State 74-63 in the teams’ Big 12 opener. The teams entered the half tied at 29, but the Jayhawks took advantage of the Cowboys’ poor perimeter shooting. Mitch Lightfoot replaced David McCormack’s […]
STILLWATER, OK
KSNT News

K-State men’s basketball falls to Longhorns in Weber’s absence

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball made the most of not having head coach Bruce Weber or seven of its players. However, Texas prevailed 70-57. The Wildcats got off to a strong start, which is something they’ve struggled with this season. They held the lead almost the entire first half, by as much as […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State basketball will play Texas without Bruce Weber and seven players

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Heach Coach Bruce Weber and seven players will be out for Tuesday night’s game against Texas, the University announced. Weber and the seven players are in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The seven players include the following: Davion Bradford Jordan Brooks Maximus Edwards Kaosi Ezeagu Trey Harris Logan Landers Markquis Nowell […]
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka High alumnus Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

MINNEAPOLIS (KSNT) – The University of Minnesota’s leading rusher, and former Topeka High running back, Ky Thomas could be wearing a new name across his chest next season. Thomas announced he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday via Twitter. Later on Monday he posted pictures of the University of Colorado’s, KU’s and Purdue’s logos. […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KSNT News

Topeka High upsets Washburn Rural girls basketball

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Trojans came stomping into the Washburn Rural gym ready for the upset. The Topeka High girls beat Washburn Rural 45-39 Tuesday night. No. 2 Washburn Rural went down 12-0 at the start the game, but rallied back to lead at the half. No. 6 Topeka High charged again in the second […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas State dominates LSU 42-20 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note Tuesday night with a dominant 42-20 win over LSU in the Texas Bowl. Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. He scored four touchdowns — […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State holds Pep Rally in Houston before Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State football held a pep rally at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston on Monday. Hundreds of Wildcat fans joined the band, cheerleaders and football team just over 24 hours away from the Texas Bowl to show their support. Wildcat fans poured in from many different states. Guest speakers included the Texas […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
KSNT News

What to expect from LSU in the Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, TX. (KSNT)- LSU football has had a lot of question marks leading into the Texas Bowl against Kansas State. They will be working with an interim head coach. They’ve also had players transfer or choose to sit out for the NFL draft. Jared Paul Joseph has been covering LSU football closely all year long. […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jayhawks#Allen Fieldhouse#Ku#Tcu
KSNT News

Bengals storm back to upset Chiefs

CINCINNATI (KSNT) — The Cincinatti Bengals stunned the Kansas City Chiefs as time expired 34-31. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson nailed a final second field goal, giving the team the AFC North division and securing a playoff spot. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made history Sunday with 266 receiving yards, a team record, according to CBS. […]
NFL
KSNT News

INACTIVES: What Chiefs players won’t be suiting up vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDAF) — Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, several key Kansas City Chiefs like TE Travis Kelce and LB Willie Gay did not play because of COVID protocols. Since then, they have been cleared from protocol and will be returning this week to play vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. These Chiefs will not be […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KSNT News

So you caught a fish in Kansas, is it safe to eat?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health and wildlife officials have updated their list of how much fish is safe to eat if it is caught in Kansas or if it is safe to eat at all. In a joint news release, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Hospitals struggle to treat influx of patients in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting a record seven-day average for new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as one of the state’s largest hospitals struggles to treat an influx of patients. State health department data released Monday shows Kansas reported an average of 3,134 new COVID-19 cases a day for the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy