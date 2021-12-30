ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong storms, temperature swing lurking for early 2022

By Jeremy Nelson
WJCL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of 2022 will include some 'weather whiplash' as a strong cold front will sweep across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry on Sunday. The front will bring with it a line of showers and thunderstorms, and the threat of strong storms. Before we reach this weekend, low end...

