Strong storms, temperature swing lurking for early 2022

Winds will steadily increase through mid-morning as a cold front moves into Michiana. This cold front will shift winds out of the west bringing lake effect snow into southwest Michigan and portions of north central Indiana. Along with the snow and strong winds, temperatures will plummet throughout the day. Wind chills this evening will drop below 0 for most places throughout Michiana. Wind gusts today will range from 30-40mph. Lake effect snow will stick around through today, tonight, tomorrow, and Friday morning. Portions of Berrien and Cass counties could see close to half a foot off snow from now till Friday morning. A few inches of snow could push further south into Laporte and St. Joseph counties. Temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the upper teens and lower 20s. We will see temperatures rebound into the weekend where highs will finally break into the mid 30s.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO