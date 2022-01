The Chicago Police Department is adding 200 homicide detectives to the force after the city notched the most homicides it’s seen in a quarter-century. Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that 200 new detectives will be brought in this year, saying 100 of them are already under training and the city is planning to promote another 100 officers to detectives. The increase will bring the total number of homicide detectives to 1,300.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO