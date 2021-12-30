ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
** SPOILERS ** AEW Rampage New Year’s Smash Tapings For 12/31

By Marc Middleton
Cover picture for the articleThe New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL after the Dynamite special went off the air. Below are full spoilers for Friday’s episode, which will air at 10pm ET on TNT:. * Darby Allin defeated Anthony Bowens...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For In-Ring Return

It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be making a return to in-ring action for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion he founded in 2005. “BREAKING NEWS: Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103 PICK YOUR SEATS,” the RoW Twitter page writes.
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Appearing On Tonight’s WWE RAW After All?

It looks like new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may be appearing on tonight’s RAW after all. It was noted earlier, via PWInsider, that Lesnar returned home on Sunday, which likely meant he would not be appearing on tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW. In an update, PWInsider now...
PWMania

Homicide Issues Warning To Jon Moxley

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Superstar Shows Off New Look

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is now sporting a grey beard. As seen below, Lee took to Twitter to inform his followers that he’s “back to work” and preparing for his in-ring comeback. Lee joked that he’s almost done with his “Samuel L. Jackson meme look” and admitted that it was time to start weighing his future options properly.
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Praises Recently Released WWE Superstar’s Creativity

Before stepping into the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, The Miz joined Freddie Prinze Jr. on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. The eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion revealed that despite the perception that he was the glue in the Miz & Morrison tag team, recently released John Morrison had much more a part of the ideas for the team than people realized.
wrestlinginc.com

Ember Moon Post-WWE Ring Name And First Appearance

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) will be using her real name on the indies – Athena. Moon’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Debuts New Theme Song On RAW

Liv Morgan came out to a remixed version of her “Nah Nah” entrance theme on this week’s RAW. Morgan debuted the new theme while interrupting a promo segment from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who addressed fans following her win over Morgan at Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view. The segment ended with Bianca Belair and Morgan brawling in the ring until Lynch decked them both from behind.
wrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Title Match And More Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s show, in a rematch from last Monday. Last week’s Ziggler vs. Priest bout ended in a count out and a...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Day 1 Fallout, Royal Rumble Build, Fatal 4 Way Main Event

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. – The post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view, defeating Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former champion Big E in a Fatal 5 Way. We’re live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the first RAW of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Smith hypes tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event to determine Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent. Graves and Saxton go over the rest of tonight’s line-up – Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, AJ Styles vs. Omos.
wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Wants Steiner Family Involved In His WWE Career

Bron Breakker spoke with Sporting News, and he discussed tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. In the main event, he will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Bron promises that fans will see a more polished version of himself in the ring. “I think we are going...
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax Reveals Future Plans Post-WWE

Lina Fanene, better known to WWE fans as Nia Jax, conducted a Q&A on her personal Instagram story on December 30. The former RAW Women’s Champion answered a variety of questions about her WWE career and about her future. One of the highlights of the Q&A was when a...
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Teases New Members For Their New Stable

AEW star Malakai Black will be part of AEW Dynamite’s debut on TBS this Wednesday, when he takes on Brian Pillman Jr. in singles action. Now it appears Black may not be coming to Dynamite alone. In an Instagram post, Malakai Black hinted that two people would be joining him this Wednesday, with a third to join at a later date.
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Injury At Tonight’s WWE Live Event In North Carolina

WWE SmackDown star Sasha Banks may have suffered an injury during her match against Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to PWInsider. According to the report, Banks’ leg planted wrong when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but...
wrestlinginc.com

Next Planned Direction For WWE Title Reportedly Includes Bobby Lashley

The next planned direction for new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will reportedly be former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, according to Dave Meltzer. Saturday night at WWE’s first pay-per-view of 2022, “WWE Day 1,” Lesnar became the WWE Champion after winning a Fatal 5 Way that also included Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and the former Champion, Big E.
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Deletes Heated Response To Becky Lynch’s Migos Photo

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to lash out at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch over her tweet with The Migos from WWE Day 1, but he has since deleted the post. Lynch tweeted after Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view and posted a backstage photo...
