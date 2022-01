No. 1 Allentown Central Catholic suffered its first loss of the season at its own holiday tournament, falling by a point to Philadelphia’s Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. Emmaus, Hackettstown and Voorhees made it out of the holidays unscathed. The 9-0 Green Hornets picked up a pair of wins at Spring-Ford’s event. Hackettstown won three games in Lakeland Regional’s bracket, and Voorhees notched two Ws on its home floor. The Tigers and Vikings are new additions to the latest rankings.

