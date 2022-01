Another season of Hoonigan's highly popular Hoonicorn vs The World series has landed, and this time, Ken Block's 1,400-horsepower Ford Mustang is taking on some serious competition. Rather than just lining up against some of the world's coolest creations that happen to have a lot of horsepower, this season sees Block's daughter Lia taking on some of the quickest straight-line monsters ever made. She's already made short work of a 4,000-hp Corvette and a twin-turbo Ferrari F12berlinetta, but now she's going against the world's quickest Toyota MR2. With a Honda K-series engine and a massive turbo working with minimal weight, this is sure to be exciting.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO