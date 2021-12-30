ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Mike Harrington: Don't let Sabres' loss overshadow the night's big picture

By Mike Harrington
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. The Devils were the...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Brett Murray using his size, skill to show he could be part of Sabres' young core

Brett Murray had to watch the video again to remember exactly how he exhorted the crowd of 11,511 inside KeyBank Center on Dec. 29. Irate over a hit from behind on alternate captain Kyle Okposo, Murray dropped New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to the ice with a flurry of right-handed punches. On his way back to the bench, Murray rolled up the sleeves of his Buffalo Sabres jersey and signaled to the fans to continue to roar in approval.
NHL
98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Prow
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Seth Appert
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#The Buffalo Baseball Hof#Chicago New York#The New Jersey Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, has two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy