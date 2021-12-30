ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Armed suspect robs Circle K near Akron’s IPromise School

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a male who used a handgun to rob a Circle K store located next door to the IPromise School in the Highland Square...

