Armed suspect robs Circle K near Akron’s IPromise School

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- A Cleveland man who is accused of assaulting a woman at a Wickliffe hotel will face more charges after she died five days later, police said. Jessica Sturdivant, 35, of University Heights, was found unresponsive after the Dec. 19 incident. An ambulance took her to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition until she was pronounced brain dead Christmas Eve.

WICKLIFFE, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO