Fight breaks out during well-known basketball tournament in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...www.wral.com
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...www.wral.com
No civility in this world anymore!! Everyone turning into animals, have no respect for one another!!
That’s just sad. People can’t even go watch a game without not knowing how to act. No one has any respect for anyone else anymore. This is happening more and more, makes no sense.
l see the problem from here. some people just cant act civilized
Comments / 41