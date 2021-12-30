One person hurt after crash brings down power lines in Raleigh

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman wielding a shotgun was killed by deputies in North Carolina after she aimed the weapon at them and wouldn't put it down, a sheriff's office said. News outlets report the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a location in the town of Bahama around 3:30 p.m. When the deputies arrived, they saw a woman armed with a shotgun, the sheriff's office said. Bahama is an unincorporated community 14 miles (22 km) north of Durham.

DURHAM, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO