HAMDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut high school has apologized after it beat an opposing team in basketball by 88 points. Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden, Connecticut, beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford Monday with a final score of 92-4. In a statement, the Sacred Heart’s president said, “Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents. Last night’s girls’ basketball game vs. Lyman Hall High School does not align with our values or philosophies,” The Associated Press reported.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 13 MINUTES AGO