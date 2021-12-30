ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Duff Goldman Called Out Robert Irvine's 'Questionable' Fried Egg

By Amy Hamblen
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever wonder what famous chefs look at on Instagram? Well, thanks to a recent comment from celebrity chef Duff Goldman, we know he certainly peeks at the Food Network's Instagram page. Of course, Goldman can frequently be seen on the network judging edible entries on shows like "Holiday Baking Championship" and...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 9

Dreammaker
3d ago

I agree with Duff about the butter but not the crispy part. To me, crispy eggs are tough and often soggy from the oil or butter they are cooked in. To me, the perfect egg is one where the white is solidly cooked (over easy) and there is still plenty of runny yolk. I've always viewed crusty eggs as amateurish. Anybody can overcook an egg. It takes some finesse to cook an egg that is perfectly prepared, I think.

Reply
2
Related
Mashed

Duff Goldman Was In Star Wars And We Never Knew

Duff Goldman is a world-renowned pastry chef and baker most well known for his shows, including "Kids Baking Championship" and "Buddy vs. Duff," where he constantly puts out show-stopping cakes and confections. According to Food Network, Goldman has been cooking since he was four and got his first job at a bagel shop at just 14. Many years later, Goldman opened Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, Maryland, which went on the be the setting of his hit show, "Ace of Cakes."
BALTIMORE, MD
Mashed

In Guy Fieri's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Every chef, celebrity or otherwise, has a signature dish that gets everyone cooking in their kitchens, and everyone's favorite host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" is no different. Guy Fieri's Dragon's Breath Chili is the one recipe that stands out above all of his many dishes, and it definitely has internet tongues wagging their fiery approval. But don't take our word for it. His Dragon's Breath Chili has over 500 reviews and 5 stars on the Food Network site.
RECIPES
Mashed

Duff Goldman Did More Than Bake On Buddy Vs Duff

Anyone who has watched an episode of "Buddy vs Duff" wouldn't question Duff Goldman's baking skills. According to Food Network, this show pits these two master chefs up against each other as they take on various cooking challenges and try to outdo the other. This cooking show formula has resulted in some incredible, top-notch creations. Guilty Eats reports that these personalities have created bakes that resemble Halloween monsters, dinosaurs, and so much more. While the program shows off serious baking prowess, viewers might wonder how Buddy Valastro or Duff Goldman fair when they have to whip up a lunch or dinner.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Duff Goldman's Holiday Present For His Daughter

When you think of star baker Duff Goldman, images of elaborate cakes might spring to mind as he often teams up with trained artists and designers to create some very ornate baked goods, including those seen on the competition show, "Buddy Vs Duff," like a recent winter wonderland creation that received a perfect score on the holiday season finale. According to Welcome to Baltimore, Hon!, Duff's wedding cakes typically sell for $1,200-$1,500, despite rumors that his elaborate pieces sell for upwards of $20,000, and his bakery finishes about 15 cakes a week — so he's always pretty busy in the kitchen.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Goldman
Person
Robert Irvine
Mashed

Duff Goldman's Daughter Told Him How She Likes Her Toast In An Adorable Tweet

Toast is one of those things — like the way the toilet paper should hang, or whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie — that pretty much everyone has an opinion on. According to ABC news, one in 10 Americans start the day with toast or some kind of bread stuff, and The Travel claims that the most eaten breakfast foods in this country are cereal, eggs, and avocado toast. An opinion on how toast should be prepared is another really defining characteristic to many people. According to YouGov, 58% of Americans say toast should be somewhat lightly-toasted, while 28% percent line up with the somewhat darkly-toasted group. Only 1% prefer burnt toast, while 4% fall in the very dark preference range, and 8% go with very-lightly-toasted bread.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Bobby Flay Made Christina Perez's Meaningful Family Recipe

Bobby Flay made his debut on Food Network in 1994 and, since then, he has solidified himself as one of the most competitive chefs on the platform (via the channel's official website). Through his series "Throwdown," he even constantly battled against the best chefs in the country to prove he's the best. Though Flay's demeanor can be intense on these shows, there are glimpses of his soft side, like when he jokes around with Michael Symon or plays up the charm with Giada De Laurentiis.
RECIPES
Mashed

Duff Goldman Applauds Historic Goal For One Kids Baking Championship Hopeful

"Kids Baking Championship," a Food Network reality competition show hosted by Charm City Cake mastermind, Duff Goldman and co-host, Valerie Bertinelli, is now in season 10. The reality competition series showcases creative and talented kids, which Food Network president, Courtney White, shares in a press release that the new season's contestants are the competition's "most adorable and impressive yet." The group of kids vying for the $25,000 prize and all the perks that come with winning are the youngest in "Kids Baking Championship" history.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Eggs#Frying#The Food Network
Mashed

Why Duff Goldman's Raisin Tart Is Perfect For Your Holiday Spread

For many, the holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year. From curling up in front of the fire and baking sugar cookies to enjoying outdoor activities from skiing to snowball fights, what's not to love? While the holidays are certainly merry and joyful, they can also be a time of intense stress. Between attending holiday parties, getting Christmas shopping done, and catching up on work, it can be hard to squeeze in a minute for yourself. And let's not forget about the dreaded family dinners that you've volunteered to host. The thought of preparing delicious mains, ample Christmas sides, and decadent desserts for a huge party of people is enough to send anyone into a tailspin.
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Begging Geoffrey Zakarian To Share His Chili Recipe

Chili is one of those dishes that people have lots of different opinions on: If you live in Texas, it should be beef only, with no beans in sight; but, if you're vegetarian, a three-bean chili is a cozy, hearty meal on cold winter nights. And let's not forget creamy white chicken chili. So when chef Geoffrey Zakarian made a vague post on Instagram showing "the beginnings of a great pot of chili," fans were anxious to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Chef Has The Best Meatball Recipe, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Like a perfectly balanced dish, chef Alex Guarnaschelli has a blend of sweet and a little salty that keeps fans coming back for more. The Food Network star has been known to deliver the cold hard truth as a judge on "Chopped," and is ready to go to the mattresses with an entire nation on her upcoming show, "Alex vs. America." But her feisty personality comes with a warm hug, and Guarnaschelli's maternal instinct (on display in her recent Instagram "mom brag") carries over to the kitchen too, often in the form of lifting her fellow chefs.
RECIPES
Closer Weekly

Giada De Laurentiis’ Daughter Jade Is Her Mini-Me! Meet the Food Network Host’s Only Child

Cooking runs in the family! Giada De Laurentiis is dominating television with multiple Food Network shows and owns several successful restaurants across the U.S. The Italian-born chef is a proud mom on top of all of her incredible personal achievements. Giada welcomed her daughter, Jade De Laurentiis Thompson, with her ex-husband, Todd Thompson, on March 29, 2008.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Thrillist

Why Gordon Ramsay Spent $4 Million on That Massive Kitchen for His Biggest Show Yet

He's one of the most instantly recognizable celebrity chefs on the planet, but Gordon Ramsay didn’t start out at the very top. Long before he created his restaurant empire, earned his first Michelin star, and routinely screamed "It's raw!" to blundering contestants on Hell's Kitchen, the international icon began his culinary journey just like any other chef—in your standard, everyday kitchen—and that’s the inspiration behind his latest cooking competition series, Next Level Chef.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s New Year's Pic Draws Wedding Speculation and Congrats From The Rock and Others

Watch: Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt. UPDATE: On Sunday, Jan. 2, Halle Berry shared a new selfie with Van Hunt, writing, "We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. [laughing face emoji] thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated [winking tongue out emoji] #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday"
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Martha Stewart's Party Outfit Is Receiving Some Backlash Online

Martha Stewart may be known for her chops in the kitchen and her multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand, but she's also no stranger to fashion. In fact, Martha Stewart started her career as a model. Stewart has had her own fashion lines over the years, featuring everything from shoes, to short-sleeved puff jackets (via Martha.com), but after posting a recent photo on Instagram, the star is facing backlash for her choice of outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Makes Major Career Move Amid Separation From Husband

Valerie Bertinelli is making some major career moves. The actress and TV personality, who in November filed for legal separation from her husband Tom Vitale, kicked off December by closing a new deal with Food Network to extend her relationship with the Discovery-owned network as well as the discovery+ streaming service.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

83K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy