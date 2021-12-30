ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australia: Protesters set Old Parliament House in Canberra on fire

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's former parliament building in the capital Canberra was briefly set alight on Thursday by protesters during a demonstration for Aboriginal sovereignty, police said. No-one was injured in the fire, which engulfed the Old Parliament House's front doors before it was put out. It follows a fortnight of protest...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 12

Related
The Independent

South Africa Parliament chamber 'completely gutted' by fire

Fire crews have continued to work at South Africa's national Parliament complex in Cape Town on Monday after a major fire blazed through the buildings a day earlier, causing extensive damage.The main chamber of the National Assembly was “completely gutted,” City of Cape Town safety and security official J.P. Smith said, and parts of the roof had collapsed."The entire Parliament complex is severely damaged, waterlogged and smoke damaged," Smith said.Firefighters were still working on “hotspots” in the National Assembly building more than 24 hours after the fire started, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse said. But...
AFRICA
realcleardefense.com

SSN vs SSK

Time on station or a numbers game? The answer depends on the mission for Australia’s submarine fleet. Ed’s note: The Interpreter is featuring select articles from the past year over the summer. Check back for more this week. Are nuclear-powered submarines better – more cost-effective – for Australia’s...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Barnaby Joyce
TheConversationAU

Morrison's political judgement goes missing on rapid antigen test debacle

January 3 2022 was a day like most others in the roughly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic preceding it – except it wasn’t. Despite reassurances from a federal government desperate to consign the health emergency to history, it was a day in which the number of new infections in every state (bar Western Australia, which is closed off) soared to record highs. Hospital admissions were spiking too, even though intensive care admissions remained lower than the worst days of the Delta outbreak, due to the apparently milder effects of the Omicron variant and high community vaccination levels. Nonetheless, NSW Health Minister Brad...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

World's Drunkest Country Revealed

Australia is the drunkest country in the world, according to a new study released on Dec. 1. The study tracked alcohol consumption in 2021, with over 32,000 people participating from 22 countries. Australians who responded to the study reported getting drunk an average of 27 times during 2021, far above the global average of 15 times.
AMERICAS
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
AUSTRALIA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Report: Kazakh president's home ablaze as protests escalate

MOSCOW (AP) — Protesters in Kazakhstan's largest city stormed the presidential residence and the mayor's office on Wednesday and set both buildings on fire, according to new reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices in the Central Asian nation escalated sharply. Police fired on some protesters...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Parliament#Canberra#Indigenous Land Rights#Old Parliament House#Australians#Siobhanheanue#Twitter Indigenous
TheConversationAU

Ministerial interference is an attack on academic freedom and Australia's literary culture

On Christmas Eve, many researchers across the country received the news that their Australian Research Council (ARC) funding applications had failed. For most of them, this was disappointing but not surprising: the success rate for the scheme is 19%. Six research teams were informed they had been recommended for funding within this competitive pool, but the acting Education Minister Stuart Robert had vetoed their applications. The rationale provided was that the vetoed projects “do not demonstrate value for taxpayers’ money nor contribute to the national interest”. The focus of Robert’s veto is particularly worrying: all the rejected projects are in...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Devastating fire revives at South African parliament

Smoke and flames re-emerged from the upper floors of South Africa's parliament on Monday hours after the blaze was declared under control, as police confirmed they had charged a man with starting the inferno that engulfed the building. The blaze, which broke out at around 5 am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, was initially brought under control after a struggle that stretched into the night, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But in the late afternoon on Monday, spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire had restarted in a part of the Cape Town complex -- the roof of the building housing the National Assembly. The city's Fire and Rescue Service said on WhatsApp: "The wind has been getting steadily stronger and ignited the smouldering wood inside the roof void space, parts of which are not accessible for dousing or dampening."
HOUSING
WGAU

Novak Djokovic held at Australian border over visa

BRISBANE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic had to spend the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up, leading Serbia's president to blast the “harassment” of the top-ranked tennis player.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Australia
The Independent

Sydney faces ‘extreme marine heatwave’

Sydney is facing an “extreme marine heatwave”, with researchers saying ocean temperatures are approaching record levels for January.Scientists warned warmer sea temperatures – which are tied to the climate crisis – posed risks for natural habitats.Professor Moninya Roughan, an oceanographer at the University of New South Wales, said ocean temperatures off Sydney were edging towards an “all-time high” since records began 80 years ago.Satellite images from Australia’s Bureau of Meterology showed temperatures were up to 3C higher than normal on Tuesday. In some areas, the sea temperature off the coast of New South Wales was as high as 25C. Ocean...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Devastating S.Africa parliament fire brought under control

A huge fire that destroyed a large part of South Africa's parliament has been brought under control, firefighters said on Monday, a day before a suspect was due to appear in court over the blaze. "The fire was brought under control during the night," spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, adding that the blaze was still burning in the part of the building where it began, which was completed in 1884 and has wood-panelled rooms.
AFRICA
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy