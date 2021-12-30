ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO cautiously optimistic about coronavirus outlook for 2022

By Tribune News Service / DPA
 7 days ago

GENEVA — The World Health Organization is cautiously optimistic about the likely coronavirus situation next year. Among other things, it is important that at least 70% of the population in each country is vaccinated by the middle of the year,...

CBS Baltimore

Chief of Infectious Disease at GBMC Optimistic About New COVID-19 Pill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week, the FDA gave the green light to the first pill to treat COVID-19 called Paxlovid.  The treatment has to be given emergency use authorization. The medication is supposed to be used within the first three to five days of symptoms.  A five-day course of the drug includes three pills twice a day.  The chief of infectious disease at Greater Baltimore Medical Center is calling this a potentially tremendous step forward in the fight against the pandemic. “We might still have the same number of hospitalizations, might still have the same number of deaths,” Dr. Theodore Baily said. “It really depends on, do we use it responsibly by doing all the other things we know to also keep our risk down?” Studies show the drug has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 88 percent if given within the first five days of symptoms.
BALTIMORE, MD
deseret.com

Omicron variant represents the majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases

The omicron variant of the coronavirus represented about 58.6% of current COVID-19 cases for the week ending on Christmas, according to CNBC. That means the majority of new COVID-19 cases were caused by the new omicron variant. The delta variant accounts for about 41.1% of U.S. COVID-19 cases right now,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Could 2022 be a better, healthier year? Ten reasons to be cautiously optimistic.

This year sure wasn’t supposed to be this way. After the long, locked-down nightmare that was 2020, 2021 dawned with the promise that vaccines would soon be widely available and bring an end to the horrifying death toll and a return to “normal” life. A few months into the year, President Biden promised we’d be celebrating the Fourth of July the old-fashioned way — together.
CANCER
Americans Are Less Optimistic About 2022 Than Global Average

After a year of drastic highs and lows globally – marked by rises and falls in COVID-19 infection rates, uneven vaccine distribution, extreme weather and rising prices – on average, 77% of adults across 33 countries believe that 2022 will be a better year for them than 2021, according to a new Ipsos Global Advisor poll.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

These Face Masks Might Protect You Better Against Omicron

As the latest COVID-19 variant drives an avalanche of new infections, you’re wise to wonder about the best face mask for omicron. Will a cloth mask still protect you? Should you be double masking? According to some health experts, it’s time to upgrade. The U.S. reported record-high COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

