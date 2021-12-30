ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

ROUNDUP: McLeod fuels RFA girls basketball team past Norwich; RFA boys fall in Invitational; Burrows and Tamburino lead Oriskany to tourney title; VVS gets double OT win; Wildcats suffer setback

 6 days ago

Amya McLeod poured in 28 points to help the Rome Free Academy girls basketball team flatten Norwich 73-46 at the Davidson Auto Group Invitational in Rome Wednesday. McLeod is now just shy of 900 career points. The junior has 897 points and is sixth all-time in program history, 46 points behind...

