UConn’s Friday game at Villanova has officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program, the Big East announced Tuesday afternoon. The cancellation marks UConn’s fourth straight game called off because of the recent surge in COVID cases. While UConn’s Dec. 29 game against Marquette was canceled because of positive cases within the Marquette program, the last three cancellations were from the Huskies’ own issues with the virus.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO