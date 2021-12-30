ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

‘Solving a homicide case is probably the crown jewel of policing’ : RCSO has 81% homicide clearance rate

By Deirnesa Jefferson
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – For homicide investigator Lucas Heisey solving crimes is personal.

“If I can help solve or help bring some kind of bandage to their wounds then I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” Richmond County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigator Lucas Heisey said.

Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve have had 32 homicides this year and only six are unsolved.

That puts their homicide clearance rate or number of arrests at 81 percent.

“We increased the amount of investigators. We started a cold case squad as well. We’re trying to open up new avenues of investigation so we can put forth as many tools as we can to the community to help solve crime,” Heisey said.

Investigators said building trust within the community is a big part of solving crimes.

“So, with homicides if you have more witnesses and more people willing to go on record and more people willing to tell you what happened that’s how you solve them,” Heisey said.

It’s the help from the community that helps homicide cases end in an arrest.

“You can have all the CSI and crime scene stuff you want, but without the community and without people willing to tell you what happened that’s not going to add up to much.”

Though the homicide investigation division has been successful in solving crimes and bring closure to families,   Heisey said he would like to see less gun violence and more illegal firearms taken off the streets.

He said that will take a community effort.

“This gun violence is something that we have as a community have to come together to change,” Heisey said.

WJBF

Investigation underway in Graniteville after man found dead from gunshot

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. Around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aiken County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 213 Ascauga Lake Road for a well being check. The homeowner told […]
WJBF

RCSO responds to crash at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a crash. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads. Gold Cross EMS was dispatched. No word yet on injuries or if the road is closed near the scene of the wreck.
WJBF

Cold Case Project | 2021 Review Part 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – September 20, 2014, Tammy Kingery’s mysterious disappearance from her Edgefield County home would later become a perplexing case the nation would know about.  Cold Case Project sat down with Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland to discuss the case. “Found a note saying that she’d gone for a walk, she’d be back […]
