Spider-Man: No Way Home Filmmaker Jon Watts Directed Venom 2 Post-Credits Scene

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the post-credits scene to Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks familiar, there might be a reason for that. As it turns out, Marvel's Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts took charge of the scene and directed it. It does, after all, technically take place partially within the confines of the...

comicbook.com

Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Tom Hardy
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Hints at Appearances of Three Villains

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is now in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm. The film received relatively great reviews and has given fans a glimpse of what Doctor Strange will be exploring in the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film. The post-credits after Spider-Man: No Way Home shows a teaser trailer for the next Doctor Strange installment. While not much is revealed, audiences see how Strange’s spell eventually wreaks havoc on the multiverse, sending rippling consequences throughout worlds.
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
TVLine

Michael Keaton Suiting Back Up as Batman for HBO Max's Batgirl Movie

HBO Max fired up the Keaton Beacon… and their call was answered. Michael Keaton, who famously played Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) on the big screen in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, will once again slip on the Dark Knight’s cowl for HBO Max’s 2022 Batgirl movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Keaton is also set to appear as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, which is speeding (very slowly) into theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. Though little has been announced about Batgirl‘s plot, Leslie Grace (In the Heights) is set to portray the titular caped crusader. Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) is also...
MOVIES
#Marvel#No Way Home
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal the Challenge of Getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home's writers revealed how they managed the challenge of getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come back for this film. One of the biggest surprises in the movie was the return of the two former Spider-Men. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers about their ending to the Home trilogy. Marvel Studios decided to pull out all the stops for the final entry in this Spider-Man story. Garfield and Maguire weren't exactly locks to join this cast. In fact, they had to be convinced to unite without even seeing the script. However, once there was a larger conversation about the story, both of the older actors agreed to take part. However, both Garfield and Maguire wanted some input about how they would modernize their characters. After all, it's been years since anyone has seen the original Spider-Man and his Amazing friend on the big screen. Check out what they had to say down below:
MOVIES
CNET

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
MOVIES
TVLine

Hawkeye's Deleted Post-Credits Scene Revealed — And It's a Real Hoot

Disney+’s latest MCU series, Hawkeye, did have a more typical post-credits scene, and it would have been a real hoot. As released on Dec. 22, Hawkeye‘s six-episode run built to a major melee at the Rockefeller Center ice rink, where Clint and Kate let fly with any and all kinds of freshly fabricated trick arrows. Among the projectiles in Kate’s quiver was another Pym arrow, which we first saw in Episode 3 (where it was used to embiggen a regular arrow, which then plummeted down onto one of the Tracksuit Mafia’s trucks). This Pym arrow, however, was set to shrink mode, and as...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

6 of the most expensive celebrity film cameos in 2021

One of the most exciting parts of a film is when a previously unannounced star pops up for a cameo. More often than not, an actor's cameo appearance in a film is kept under wraps until its release, allowing fans to be surprised for a few short moments of screen time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Reveals a Cut Cameo

Tom Holland leaves brother Harry Holland hanging in a deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. A behind-the-scenes look at the Georgia production of the Spider-Man threequel shows Harry, the younger brother of the Spidey star, filming a scene as a purse-snatching thief who is webbed up upside down by the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Harry's role as a hooded thief was revealed in set photos from the Atlanta set, but in a pre-release appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Holland confirmed his brother's cameo was left on the cutting room floor.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals New Look at Her Return as Gamora

Zoe Saldana is ending 2021 with a new look at Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The star shared several selfies and pictures of herself on Instagram, featuring many of her upcoming projects like the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and Avatar 2 and 3. The Gamora Saldana portrays in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slightly different than the one from the previous two movies. Vol. 3's Gamora comes from the past, thanks to time-travel hijinks in Avengers: Endgame. The original Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos to retrieve the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to an up-close selfie, fans can see Zoe Saldana's new Gamora makeup.
MOVIES
Collider

Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Turn Atlanta Into New York in Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Atlanta has acted as an amorphous shell for numerous film productions over the years. While films and prestige TV shows like The Walking Dead and Baby Driver were shot-and-set there, others simply redress the city as other locations — New York, London, Los Angeles — taking advantage of Georgia's generous tax credits. This has been the method for almost every MCU installment going back to Captain America: Civil War, including the lion's share of Spidey's webslinging adventures. Spider-Man: No Way Home is no exception, with the multiverse-splitting extravaganza almost entirely shot in the southern city — yes, including that bridge scene.
ATLANTA, GA
Cinema Blend

A Major Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Features Tagalog And Fans Are Getting Emotional

HUGE SPOILERS are ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seriously, you’re going to want to see this moment in a theater before reading about it here. Okay, we need to talk about the best scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. You know what I’m talking about. It’s the moment when the Spider-Men of cinema’s past unite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Jacob Batalon's Ned and Zendaya’s MJ are hanging back at Ned's place while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man deals with the multiverse, they make a few massive startling discoveries. And amidst all this, Marvel crafted a beautiful and memorable scene that already means a lot to the Filipino community.
MOVIES

