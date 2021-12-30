Spider-Man: No Way Home Filmmaker Jon Watts Directed Venom 2 Post-Credits Scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home's writers revealed how they managed the challenge of getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come back for this film. One of the biggest surprises in the movie was the return of the two former Spider-Men. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers about their ending to the Home trilogy. Marvel Studios decided to pull out all the stops for the final entry in this Spider-Man story. Garfield and Maguire weren't exactly locks to join this cast. In fact, they had to be convinced to unite without even seeing the script. However, once there was a larger conversation about the story, both of the older actors agreed to take part. However, both Garfield and Maguire wanted some input about how they would modernize their characters. After all, it's been years since anyone has seen the original Spider-Man and his Amazing friend on the big screen. Check out what they had to say down below:

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO