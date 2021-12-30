ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

W-FL WEDNESDAY: Waterloo boys and girls pick up wins, East Rochester outlasts Pal-Mac

 6 days ago
Wednesday in high school basketball offered an array of games from tournaments across the region, to non-league contests for teams looking for final tune ups before the second half of the regular season rolls around in the new year. Check out the reports from the days’ games as well as what is on the menu for Thursday across the Wayne-Finger Lakes.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (12/29):

Wayland-Cohocton 61 vs. Dundee-Bradford 70 (Avoca-Prattsburgh Tournament)

York 77 vs. Gananda 63 (Caledonia-Mumford Tournament)

Sodus 36 @ Red Jacket 43 (Red Jacket Tournament)

RJ: Daltyn Hanline 16 points, Aiden Reed 7 points, James Sibeto and Mason Pollott 6 points each.

Clyde-Savannah 38 @ Waterloo 61

C-S: Logan Massey 16 points, Andrew Damato 11 points.

W’Loo: Devin Mulvey-Salerno 15 points, Nolan Slywka 14 points, Casey Burcroff 9 points.

THURSDAY BOYS SCHEDULE (12/30):

Hornell @ Marcus Whitman

Wilson Magnet @ Geneva

Mynderse Academy @ Skaneateles: Listen live at 6 pm on FL1 Radio!

Leadership @ Wayne

Dundee-Bradford @ Avoca-Prattsburgh (Avoca-Prattsburgh Tournament)

Penfield vs. Canandaigua (Penfield Tournament)

C.G. Finney vs. Newark (Penfield Tournament)

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (12/29):

Aquinas 73 vs. Geneva 24 (Palmyra-Macedon Holiday Classic Tournament)

East Rochester 59 @ Palmyra-Macedon 51 (Palmyra-Macedon Holiday Classic Tournament)

ER: Samantha Lewis 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, Lily Funk: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks.

PM: Tatum Smyth 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, Taryn Goodness: 13 points, 3 assists, Molly Seither: 9 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, Ryley Trail: 5 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks.

Holland 38 @ Canandaigua 46

CAN: Mya Herman 10 points, Macy Bacon 10 points, Abbey Herod 9 points.

Mynderse Academy 68 @ South Seneca 23

Holland 38 vs. Waterloo 83 (Livonia Tournament)

W’Loo: Giavanna White-Principio 24 points, Morgan Caraballo 15 points, Addison Bree 12 points, Jazzmyn Lewis 11 points.

Newark Valley 57 vs. Penn Yan 33 (Haverling Tournament)

PY: Elle Harrison 14 points, Kaley Griffin 12 points, Sierra Harrison 6 points.

Cincinnatus 20 vs. Williamson 60 (Cato-Meridian Tournament)

Marion 16 @ Cato-Meridian 48 (Cato-Meridian Tournament)

Avon 32 vs. Clyde-Savannah 35 (Avon Tournament)

Avon: Emma Bondgren 9 points, Ali DeFranco 9 points, Courtney Yencer 7 points.

C-S: Kylie Paylor 15 points, Jaida Larsen 11 points.

THURSDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE (12/30):

Waterloo @ Livonia (Livonia Tournament)

School of the Arts @ Midlakes

Newark @ Lyons: Listen live at 1 pm on FL1 Radio!

Red Creek @ Bloomfield

Cato-Meridian vs. Williamson (Cato-Meridian Tournament)

Cincinnatus vs. Marion (Cato-Meridian Tournament)

