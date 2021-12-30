W-FL WEDNESDAY: Waterloo boys and girls pick up wins, East Rochester outlasts Pal-Mac

You already knew that the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team was off to a rough start in 2021-22, but exactly how bad is it, historically?. At 7-6 through 13 games, Syracuse is off to its worst start under Jim Boeheim, and its worst start in over five decades. While every season hasn’t always started with a ton of success, we do forget just how consistently good the Orange(men) have been since the start of the 1970s. But back in 1969-70, SU started off the season 6-7 before falling flat with a 9-12 finish to the year (including a resounding 106-77 defeat at Bowling Green to wrap up the year).

