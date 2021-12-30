Your guide to Central Florida fireworks to ring in the new year

Fireworks safety For the first time in modern history, Floridians will be able to legally light off fireworks for the Fourth of July. (wft, wftv.com)

From local theme parks to neighborhoods, there are plenty of places across Central Florida to look up on New Year’s Eve for fantastic fireworks displays.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Here is your guide to Central Florida fireworks in the area.

Magic Kingdom

You can get a jumpstart on your New Year’s Eve celebrations at Magic Kingdom.

On Thursday and Friday, New Year’s Eve, the Walt Disney World theme park will showcase its usual “Disney Enchantment” fireworks at 6:30 p.m. followed by “Fantasy in the Sky” at 11:50 p.m.

EPCOT

EPCOT will host DJ dance parties around World Showcase. The new fireworks show “Harmonious” begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” at 11:54 p.m.

Harmonious at EPCOT EPCOT hosted an early performance of Harmonious, its newest nighttime spectacular that will debut for its 50thM (Jon Galed)

SeaWorld

SeaWorld will host its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks on Friday.

Legoland Florida

Kids’ New Year’s Eve fireworks takes place nightly through Friday at 8 p.m., with a DJ dance party before from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fun Spot America

“HUGE” fireworks begin at midnight at both Fun Spot Orlando and Kissimmee.

Old Town Kissimmee

A car show, live entertainment and more will lead up to the free fireworks show.

READ: How to watch ‘Groveland 4: Journey to Exoneration’

Avalon Park

New Year’s Eve fireworks over Avalaon Lake begin at midnight.

Mount Dora

Food, drinks and live music begin at 9 p.m. ahead of the fireworks at Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue.