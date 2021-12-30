ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tage Thompson scores twice in Sabres' loss to New Jersey

The Buffalo Sabres battled back late in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and made it a one-goal game, but couldn’t tie things up in a 4-3 loss at KeyBank Center.

Defenseman Ethan Prow, in his first NHL game, scored on his first shot on goal to put Buffalo within one late in the third period.

Tage Thompson scored twice to tie the game early in the second period, but the Devils scored twice in the third to pull away.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres.

Jack Hughes recorded a goal and two assists, including the go-ahead goal early in the third. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 shots.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

FingerLakes1.com

Amerks forward JJ Peterka named AHL Player of the Week

The American Hockey League announced Monday that Rochester Americans forward JJ Peterka has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 2, 2022. Peterka began the week by making his National Hockey League debut and finished it by tallying five points in two games for the Amerks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks announce make-up dates with Penguins, Comets

The Rochester Americans announced Monday a pair of make-up dates for two games that were previously postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols. The team’s schedule updates include the following:. Rochester’s home game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL No. 398), originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been rescheduled for...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday. Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal. He made his NHL debut on November 30 at the St. Louis Blues and scored his first goal on December 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortier has played in 17 games with Syracuse in 2021-22, recording four goals and 11 points. He ranks tied for fifth on the Crunch for goals and points. Fortier has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, registering 10 goals and 21 points.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell’s Ian Shane named ECAC Goaltender of the Week

ECAC Hockey announced Monday that freshman Ian Shane has been named the league’s MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week after his stellar collegiate debut on Sunday night at Arizona State. Debuting in Division I’s closest rink to his hometown of Manhattan Beach, California – Arizona State’s Oceanside Ice Arena...
HOCKEY
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch announce rescheduled games

AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and rescheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. AHL Game # 365 (Belleville at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 17, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. AHL Game...
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

