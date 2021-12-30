Tage Thompson scores twice in Sabres’ loss to New Jersey

The Buffalo Sabres battled back late in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and made it a one-goal game, but couldn’t tie things up in a 4-3 loss at KeyBank Center.

Defenseman Ethan Prow, in his first NHL game, scored on his first shot on goal to put Buffalo within one late in the third period.

Tage Thompson scored twice to tie the game early in the second period, but the Devils scored twice in the third to pull away.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres.

Jack Hughes recorded a goal and two assists, including the go-ahead goal early in the third. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 shots.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

