When two storms approached the city of Texarkana on the Texas border with Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon, most people carried on with their day.The high school soccer team practice was dismissed as rain began to fall and became heavier. At a wheel and tire store nearby, employees thought they heard hail hitting the roof.However, after the weather system passed, residents soon found that this was no normal rainstorm — fish littered the ground over a swathe of the town.Tom Brigham, manager of Discount Wheel & Tire told The Texarkana Gazette that he saw the fish falling from the sky...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO