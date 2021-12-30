ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Somerset County Crews Searching For Lost Emu

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The Somerset County Animal Response Team is searching for a lost emu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVJRv_0dYoUYRM00

Somerset County Animal Response Team

The response team said two emus got loose on Tuesday in Reels Corner. Crews said they located the animals quickly, but “containing them proved far more complicated.”

With help from the Central City Fire Department, the team captured one of the emus, but they ran out of daylight before getting the second one.

“We are hoping it will find its own way home if it hears its buddy calling it,” the Somerset County Animal Response Team said in a Facebook post.

If you see the lost emu, call 814-445-1525 to report it.

